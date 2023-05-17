Victor Wembanyama Will Play For The San Antonio Spurs, As Team Wins NBA Draft Lottery, Changing The Balance Of Power In The League
Published
Victor Wembanyama, the best NBA prospect since at least LeBron James, will likely play for the San Antonio Spurs. The team won the NBA’s closely-watched draft lottery tonight and will, unless something bizarre happens, draft the 7’3″ Frenchman next month. The news instantly vaults the lowly the…
#victorwembanyama #nba #lebronjames #tnt #abc #espn #adrianwojnarowski #wembanyama #kevindurant #frenchman