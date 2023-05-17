Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says police surrounded his house, arrest imminent
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that the police has surrounded his house and that he could be arrested any moment. “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan said on Twitter. Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.Full Article