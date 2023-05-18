The UK reveals it spent about $200 million for the privilege of burying Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain’s government an estimated 162 million pounds (around $200 million), the treasury said Thursday. The state funeral for the late monarch, held on Sept. 19, was the first in the U.K. since that of former Prime Minister Winston…



