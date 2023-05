Asian shares rallied on Friday led by a surging Nikkei index which hit a 33-year-high off the back of strong domestic earnings and optimism over a US debt ceiling deal. An economy that is also showing signs of a revival and a renewed interest from foreign investors in the wake of increased…



#warrantbuffett #hongkong #tokyo #topix #bankofjapan #kazuokamitami #nomurasecurities #alibaba #hongkongs #hangseng