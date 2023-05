Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, is likely "a really difficult client," according to a defense attorney. Kohberger, 28, declined to enter pleas during his arraignment in Latah County District Court on Monday, with his defense attorney Anne…



#bryankohberger #universityofidaho #annetaylor #johnjudge #kayleegoncalves #madisonmogen #xanakernodle #ethanchapin #moscow #albrightsville