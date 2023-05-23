Los Angeles Lakers May Have Reached Their Peak In LeBron James-Anthony Davis Era

All things considered, the 2022-23 season was a massive success for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, despite one of the best performances of LeBron James’ 20-year career — 40 points overall, a career-high 31 points in the first half alone — the Lakers’ season is officially over following their…



#losangeleslakers #lebronjames #denvernuggets #game4 #nuggets #russellwestbrook #anthonydavis #nikolajokic #jamalmurray #jokic