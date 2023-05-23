Adam Levine Shares Intimate Family Moments With Behati Prinsloo & Kids in New Maroon 5 Video: Watch

Maroon 5‘s newest music video is finally here. The Adam Levine-fronted group released the visual for its new single, “Middle Ground,” on Tuesday (May 23), which sees the quintet going the acoustic route. Related Adam Levine Will Return to ‘The Voice’ With Maroon 5 Performance of New Single ‘Middle…



#maroon #adamlevinefronted #acoustic #adamlevinewillreturn #behatiprinsloo #dustyrose #giogracelevine #middleground #voice #blakesheltons