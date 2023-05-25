Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., a history-making fighter pilot with deep knowledge of China, to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brown’s confirmation would mean that, for the first time, both the Pentagon’s top…



#airforce #cqbrownjr #jointchiefsofstaff #pentagon #africanamericans #defense #lloydaustin #jointchiefs #army #colinpowell