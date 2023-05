The Air Force fighter pilot about to be nominated as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff got his call sign by ejecting from a burning F-16 fighter jet high above the Florida Everglades and falling into the watery sludge below. President Joe Biden is expected to speak at 1:45 p.m. EDT.…



#airforce #jointchiefsofstaff #f16 #florida #cqbrownjr #aspensecurityforum #army #markmilley #rosegarden #airforces