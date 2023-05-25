Virgin Galactic embarks on first spaceflight mission in nearly two years

A carrier aircraft from Virgin Galactic took off with a crew of six from New Mexico on Thursday, the first spaceflight mission in nearly two years and the final planned test for the long-awaited commercial service of the space tourism firm founded by Richard Branson. The company’s VMS Eve carrier…



#virgingalactic #newmexico #richardbranson #vmseve #twitter #virgingalacticsunity #spaceshiptwo #italianairforce #jameeljanjua #nicolapecile