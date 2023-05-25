Vancouver's Donnelly Group of bars and restaurants files for creditor protection

Prominent Vancouver pub and restaurant management company Donnelly Group has announced it is seeking creditor protection. In a news release, the company calls the move to initiate proceedings under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) "strategic," citing the impacts of the global…



#donnellygroup #lamplighterpub #gastown #bomberbrewing #barberco #jeffdonnelly #jeffguignard #railwayclub #dunsmuirstreet #ccaa