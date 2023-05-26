NYC Mayor Eric Adams Asks To Suspend 'Right To Shelter' Rule, Citing Illegal Immigrant Influx Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams is arguing in court for the suspension of the city’s “Right to Shelter” requirement, citing the ongoing…



#ericadams #ryanmorgan #epochtimes #democrat #newyorkcity #righttoshelter #cityofnewyork #gregabbott