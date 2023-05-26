‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci on the Difficulties of Filming That Devastating Finale, Misty’s ‘Selfish’ Choice and the Antler Queen Reveal

‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci on the Difficulties of Filming That Devastating Finale, Misty’s ‘Selfish’ Choice and the Antler Queen Reveal

Upworthy

Published

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from “Storytelling,” the Season 2 finale of “Yellowjackets,” now streaming on Showtime. The second season of “Yellowjackets” has come to a dark and twisted end. In the 1996 timeline, teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) handed over the role of leader of the…

#storytelling #showtime #yellowjackets #courtneyeaton #sophiethatcher #simonekessell #juliettelewis #nicolemaines #melanielynskey #shauna

Full Article