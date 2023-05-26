‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci on the Difficulties of Filming That Devastating Finale, Misty’s ‘Selfish’ Choice and the Antler Queen Reveal

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from “Storytelling,” the Season 2 finale of “Yellowjackets,” now streaming on Showtime. The second season of “Yellowjackets” has come to a dark and twisted end. In the 1996 timeline, teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) handed over the role of leader of the…



#storytelling #showtime #yellowjackets #courtneyeaton #sophiethatcher #simonekessell #juliettelewis #nicolemaines #melanielynskey #shauna