Actor Hugh Grant’s claim against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering by group tabloid The Sun is set for a court trial. Grant claims that he was targeted by journalists and private investigators for The Sun in 2011, something which NGN denies,…



#hughgrant #rupertmurdochs #ngn #sun #grants #princeharry #ukhighcourt #variety #newsgroupnewspapers #highcourt