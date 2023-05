Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Joe Drake teased development of a fifth movie in the studio’s John Wick franchise Thursday during a Q4 earnings call that has fans abuzz. “What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on…



#lionsgate #joedrake #johnwick #q4 #ballerina #continental #chadstahelski #chapter4 #keanureeves #chapter4s