Los Angeles Football Club’s Denis Bouanga leads Major League Soccer with 10 goals. Reigning MLS Golden Boot holder Hany Mukhtar is surging with five since the beginning of May and is one of five players tied with eight. Also in that group are familiar faces Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris, and…



#majorleaguesoccer #mls #hanymukhtar #jesusferreira #jordanmorris #mvp #cristianespinoza #atlantauniteds #atlanta #gonzalopineda