Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Perform ‘Karma’ Live, Debut Music Video at Concert
Published
Taylor Swift said as she trained for her epic Eras Tour earlier this year, the artist whose music helped her get ready for the close to four-hour shows was Ice Spice. She said at the same time, the Bronx rapper reached out to see if the pop star was interested in doing a song together — And the…
#taylorswift #icespice #bronx #metlifestadium #eastrutherford #newjersey #spiceandswift #top5 #boysaliarpt #pinkpantheress