Taylor Swift Brings Out Surprise Guest Ice Spice for ‘Karma’ Remix Live Debut

Less than a day after releasing the expanded new version of her Billboard 200-topping album Midnights, Taylor Swift took the stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday (May 26) for the first of three sold-out shows at the venue. Aside from a three-hour set full of massive hits and beloved…



#billboard200topping #taylorswift #newjerseys #metlifestadium #erastour #princessdiana #bronx #hudsonriver #ice #icespice