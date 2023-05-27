Palme d’Or Whisperer Neon Makes It A Remarkable Four In A Row With ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’

Neon has continued its remarkable streak of consecutive Palme d’Or wins with English and French-language drama Anatomy Of A Fall. Justine Triet’s film becomes the U.S. distributor’s fourth consecutive Palme d’Or winner after previous acquisitions Triangle Of Sadness, Titane and Parasite. Anatomy…



