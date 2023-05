Russia carried out overnight the largest drone attack on the city of Kyiv since Moscow launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, Ukrainian military officials claimed on Sunday. Ukraine’s air defense system shot down 52 out of 54 Russian drones, Kyiv’s air force wrote on Telegram. “It…



#kyiv #moscow #ukraine #russian #telegram #kyivcitys #iranian #vitaliklitschko #mykhailopodolyak #volodymyrzelenskyy