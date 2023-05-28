Venice's waters turn fluorescent green near Rialto Bridge
The waters in Venice's main canal turned fluorescent green on Sunday in the area near the Rialto bridge and authorities are seeking to trace the cause, Italy's fire…Full Article
Local authorities have called an emergency meeting to determine the cause and look at ways to change it back.
Theories abound as to why the waters below the Rialto Bridge in the Grand Canal turned bright green.