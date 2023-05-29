Authorities search for possible missing residents in Iowa apartment collapse

A portion of a historic six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, collapsed Sunday, triggering the rescue of seven people and causing injuries for an unknown number of others, officials said. Concern over the possibility some could be buried in the rubble remained Sunday night as a…



#davenport #iowa #mikecarlsten #mikematson #redcross #richoswald #ownership #mainstreetproject #davenportproject #corkhilldistrict