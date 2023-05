Milt Larsen, co-founder of the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, actor, TV writer and producer, has died. Larsen died May 28 in his sleep at his home in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, his family told TMZ. He was 92. Larsen, along with his brother Bill Larsen and Bill’s wife Irene,…



