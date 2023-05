Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the "digital divide". Nvidia has surged to become the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company…



