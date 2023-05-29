A white beluga whale wearing a harness is seen off the coast of northern Norway, April 29, 2019. Jorgen Ree Wiig/Sea Surveillance Service/Handout/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS A beluga whale wearing a harness that read "Equipment St. Petersburg" appeared in Norway in 2019. Officials said they believed…



#norway #russian #sweden #jorgenreewiig #biologists #coldwar #hvaldimir #norwegian #vladimirputin #guardian