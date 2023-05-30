No More NIL, Rose Zhang Teams With Adidas Golf In Joining Pro Ranks

A year ago, as Rose Zhang was building a resume that would make her the game’s most decorated women’s amateur golfer, she became the first college athlete to sign a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreement with adidas. Now, as she turns professional and makes her pro LPGA Tour debut…



#rosezhang #nil #mizuhoamericasopen #stanforduniversity #stanford #ncaadivision #ncaa #uswomensamateur #usgirlsjunior #tigerwoods