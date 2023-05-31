Canada wildfire smoke triggers air quality alerts across Northeastern U.S

Plumes of smoke from wildfires scorching southeastern Canada's Nova Scotia province are drifting across the Northeastern U.S. and prompting air quality alerts in several cities through Wednesday. The big picture: Fires have been burning in Canada for weeks, as much of the country experiences…



#novascotia #northwestern #shelburnecounty #barringtonlake #rcmpnovascotia #maine #connecticut #rhodeisland #massachusetts #boston