Elon Musk Destroyed By Blue Check Twitter Users Over Daily Wire CEO’s Claim He’s Censoring Their Doc
Published
Conservatives are piling on Elon Musk after Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing revealed that Musk’s Twitter had threatened to “throttle” a documentary over instances of misgendering in it. According to Boreing, Twitter had agreed to platform and even promote Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman? before…
#conservatives #elonmuskafter #dailywire #jeremyboreing #twitter #mattwalsh #dailywires #whatisawoman #benshapiro #turkey