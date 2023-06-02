Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Meetings Were Happening, but Now ‘On Pause’ in Solidarity With Writers Strike

Tom Holland has given an update on the development of his fourth “Spider-Man” movie. At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show “The Crowded Room” in New York City on Thursday night, Holland told Variety that though he can’t share too much, he has “been having meetings” about the next chapter in…



#tomholland #spiderman #apple #crowdedroom #newyorkcity #holland #variety #marvel #amypascal #spidey