A 14-year-old boy has won an annual spelling competition after successfully spelling the word "psammophile".Full Article
Teenager secures US National Spelling Bee contest win by spelling obscure 11-letter word
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Scripps spelling bee 2023: Indian American teen, Dev Shah wins the Championship | Oneindia News
Dev Shah a 14-year-old Indian-origin boy, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023. The teenager from Largo, Florida spelled..
Oneindia