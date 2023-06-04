Families, rescuers search for victims of India's worst train crash in decades

Rescuers and families searched through mangled train carriages on Sunday for more victims of India's worst rail crash in more than two decades with signal failure emerging as the likely cause. At least 275 people were killed on Friday when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, went off…



#balasore #odisha #288 #indianrailways #narendramodi #coromandelexpress #chennai #kolkata #yeshwantpurhowrah #railwayministry