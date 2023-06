Ukrainian forces continued to shell Russia's border region of Belgorod overnight into Sunday after two people were killed the previous night and hundreds of children were evacuated away from the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. "Overnight, it was quite restless," Gladkov said on the…



#belgorod #vyacheslavgladkov #overnight #telegram #shebekino #volokonovsky #moscow #ukraine #russian #yaroslavl