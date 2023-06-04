Bank of Canada rate hike a possibility this week, economists say

For the first time in months, the possibility of another Bank of Canada interest-rate hike appears to be on the table this week. The central bank has kept interest rates steady since January. However, a run of strong economic data over the past month has raised doubts about whether borrowing costs…



#anotherbankofcanada #stephenbrown #capitaleconomics #bankofcanada #refinitiv #tiffmacklem #averyshenfeld #statisticscanada #bankofcanadas #baystreet