Saudi Arabia will make deep production cuts in July as part of a broader output-limiting Opec+ deal as the group faces flagging oil prices and a looming supply glut. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said the cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) by Riyadh could be extended beyond July if…



#saudiarabia #saudi #princeabdulaziz #riyadh #nigeria #angola #unitedarabemirates #opec #moscow #ukraine