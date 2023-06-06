Police search for suspects who shot at family of 5 in Texas, killing 1

ViewPolice are searching for at least two suspects after a family of five were shot while parked in a Texas parking lot, killing one and injuring four others, including three kids.
Sunday evening, police say a man and a woman in a black car followed the family as they pulled into an apartment complex in Sunnyvale, Texas. At...
ViewPolice are searching for at least two suspects after a family of five were shot while parked in a Texas parking lot, killing one and injuring four others, including three kids.