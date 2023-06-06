Video shows floods pouring into southern Ukraine's war zone after a major dam was blown up, sparking a new flashpoint in the war

The Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson on June 5. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS The Kakhovka dam was destroyed on Tuesday, releasing a flood of water into southern Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of blowing up the dam. Its destruction poses dire consequences to the millions…



#kherson #ukraine #russian #kakhovkareservoir #dniproriver #kashkova #novayakakhovka #vladimirleontyev #kremlin #vladimirsolovyov