Chris Christie just made the GOP primary pettier with his deep beef against the Kushners

AP Photo (from l to r: Marko Georgiev/Charles Krupa/Alex Brandon) The Chris Christie beef with the Kushner family runs deep. Christie launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday in New Hampshire and took a shot at Jared Kushner. "The grift from this family is breathtaking," Christie said,…



#apphoto #christie #newhampshire #jaredkushner #alexthompson #newjersey #chrischristie #donaldtrump #trump #ivankatrump