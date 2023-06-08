Why U.S. stock-market investors were rattled by the Bank of Canada's rate hike

The Bank of Canada delivered another reminder to U.S. investors Wednesday that pressing “pause” on interest rate hikes doesn’t necessarily mean the monetary tightening cycle is over. The Bank of Canada somewhat surprised traders by delivering a quarter percentage point hike in interest rates,…



#bankofcanada #louisnavellier #navellierassociates #federalreserve #jeffreykleintop #charlesschwabco #cmefedwatch #ustreasury #bankofcanadas #nasdaqcompositecomp