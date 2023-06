Amanda Seyfried told Newsweek she was left "in awe" of her co-star Tom Holland as the pair shared "tough" scenes for their new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room. Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a troubled young man accused of several violent crimes as episode 1 of The Crowded Room begins. Throughout…



#amandaseyfried #tomholland #apple #crowdedroom #holland #dannysullivan #ryagoodwin #flashbacks #emmyrossum #sashalane