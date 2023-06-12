Ukraine Claims Further Small Gains in Early Stages of Counteroffensive
Kyiv says it has retaken another village in eastern Ukraine, as the campaign to push back Russian forces takes shape.Full Article
Three small settlements in the eastern region of Donetsk have been taken back from Russian occupiers, Ukrainian officials say.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive yielded small gains against fortified Russian defenses Sunday, with Kyiv’s forces attacking multiple..