Gen Z climate activists from 5 to 22 years old are suing Montana for 'choosing corporations over the needs of their citizens'

Whether a constitutional right to a healthy, livable climate is protected by state law is at the center of a lawsuit going to trial Monday in Montana, where 16 young plaintiffs and their attorneys hope to set an important legal precedent. It’s the first trial of its kind in the U.S., and legal…



#montana #legislature #gracegibsonsnyder #missoula #nativeamerican #yellowstone #austinknudsen #supremecourt #pennsylvania #massachusetts