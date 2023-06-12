Virginia's Youngkin will travel to France to pay respects to D-Day fallen, visit Paris air show

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will travel to France later this month to visit the gravesites of Virginia service members killed during World War II's D-Day invasion and attend an international air show, his office announced Monday. The governor will be paying his respects at Point Du Hoc, Omaha Beach and…



#glennyoungkin #virginia #worldwarii #pointduhoc #omahabeach #parisairshow #taiwan #recentvirginia #democrat #boeing