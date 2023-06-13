US military says helicopter crash in Syria left 22 Americans injured

ViewA helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire was involved.
The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 were moved...
