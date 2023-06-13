‘The Job Is Done. We Can Go Home Now.’ Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Goes Viral for His Totally Stoic Reaction After Winning NBA Title
Published
NBATV Nikola Jokic was elated Monday night for a different reason. While the rest of the Denver Nuggets organization was celebrating the fact that the team had just won its first-ever NBA championship, Jokic just seemed relieved to finally be going back home to Serbia. He got that point across in…
