Bushfires put Sydney among worst-polluted cities

The Australian city of Sydney cracked the list of top ten cities with the worst air pollution in the world on Friday (November 22) morning.

Smoke from bushfires descended on the city for the fourth straight day, pushing air pollution levels to record-breaking highs in the state of New South Wales.

The global rankings by Air Visual at one point had Sydney above cities like Jakarta and Shenzhen, and just below Mumbai and Kolkata... The smoke has caused a spike in patients showing up in hospital emergency rooms. Owing to particles in the smoke... being absorbed into the bloodstream The deadly bushfires have spread to four states, destroyed more than 400 homes and burnt through more than 2.5 million acres of bush and farmland.

While bushfires are not uncommon in the country, it's become easier for bushland to catch fire because of strong winds and years of drought.

Experts link this to climate change, an issue that's brought increased pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Critics are saying he hasn't done enough to address climate change in the country.

But on Friday, Morrison rejected any links between the fires and his conservative government's policies.