Andreas Fulda on France 24: "Xi Jinping is a stalinist presiding over a leninist party-state, using maoist tactics" on November 24, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 07:04s - Published Andreas Fulda on France 24: "Xi Jinping is a stalinist presiding over a leninist party-state, using maoist tactics" Andreas Fulda on France 24: "Xi Jinping is a stalinist presiding over a leninist party-state, using maoist tactics" Andreas Fulda on France 24: "Xi Jinping is a stalinist presiding over a leninist party-state, using maoist tactics" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this