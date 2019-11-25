Global  

The Rise of Ultras Culture in China: Mi San Dao and Beijing Guoan’s Royal Army - Creator Commission

China's growing football culture is often misunderstood as being a strange copy of their Eurpean counterparts.

However, the influence of local traditions and culture in football often go unrecognised.Its in the Capital, Beijing, where the influence of punk music first hits the terraces of Beijing Guoan, all starting with a band known as Mi San Dao, and a song that became a club's anthem - Ultimate Victory.Director: Samuel WangProducer: Samuel WangCamera A: Xueying (Sherry) ZhangCamera B: Yushun LiEditor: Xueying (Sherry) ZhangWelcome to COPA90 Stories, a brand new channel exploring the greatest footballing stories from across the planet.
