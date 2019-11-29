Elton John dons tutu for surprise Billy Elliot the Musical appearance in Australia on November 29, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published Elton John dons tutu for surprise Billy Elliot the Musical appearance in Australia Elton John just thrilled fans in Sydney, when he appeared on stage during a performance of Billy Elliot the Musical. 0

