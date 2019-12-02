Global  

Man Shot Dead in London Bridge 'Terrorist Incident'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge, @metpoliceuk, via Twitter.

According to authorities, several people have been injured.

Health conditions of the victims are not yet known.

The event has been labeled a terrorist incident by Met Police.

According to police, the suspect, who died at the scene, was reportedly wearing a hoax explosive device.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted in response to the attack.

I want to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their immense bravery in responding to this suspected terrorist attack at London Bridge, Boris Johnson, via Twitter.

This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families, Boris Johnson, via Twitter.

The incident comes two years after a terror attack on the London Bridge left eight people dead
