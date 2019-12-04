Jo Swinson confronted by protester at youth centre

Jo Swinson was confronted by a protester over the effect of the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government's policies on young people.

The Liberal Democrat leader was visiting a youth centre in Streatham in south London on Wednesday morning.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn